BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Trading 0.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$24.69 and last traded at C$24.65. Approximately 6,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 20,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.62.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.97.

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BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%.

About BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of dividend paying U.S. companies to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation, while mitigating downside risk through the use of covered call options. The ETF will primarily invest in and hold the equity securities of dividend paying U.S. companies. Securities will be selected using a rules based methodology that considers dividend growth, yield and payout ratio. In addition, depending on market volatility and other factors, the ETF will write covered call options on these securities.

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