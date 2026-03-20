Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25. Approximately 109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41.

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About Chubu Electric Power

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Chubu Electric Power Co, Ltd. is a major Japanese electric utility company headquartered in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture. Established in 1951, the company serves the central Japan regions of Chubu, including Aichi, Gifu, Shizuoka and parts of Mie Prefecture. Through its extensive power grid, Chubu Electric Power is responsible for generating, transmitting and distributing electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, supporting one of the country’s most densely populated and industrialized areas.

The company’s power generation portfolio spans thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear and renewable energy sources.

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