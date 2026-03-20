FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.86 and last traded at $53.07. 6,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 12,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.11.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Down 0.1%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $995.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 93.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 170,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 82,573 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 37.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 31,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 12.7% in the third quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 178,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

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