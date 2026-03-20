BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.75 and last traded at C$13.74. 622,452 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 612,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.71.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.89.

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BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%.

About BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an aggregate bond index, net of expenses. To achieve investment objective the investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index. The Manager may also use a sampling methodology in selecting investments for the ETF. As an alternative to or in conjunction with investing in and holding the constituent securities, the ETF may invest in or use certain Other Securities to obtain exposure to the performance of the Index.

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