Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases 674 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

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McKesson Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE MCK opened at $943.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $896.29 and a 200-day moving average of $828.19. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $637.00 and a 1-year high of $999.00.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total value of $225,265.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,096.24. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total transaction of $179,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,605. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $960.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCK

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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