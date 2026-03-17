Rollbit Coin (RLB) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $104.82 Million

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Rollbit Coin has a market capitalization of $104.82 million and approximately $196.06 thousand worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rollbit Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0606 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rollbit Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73,683.85 or 1.00107219 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rollbit Coin Token Profile

Rollbit Coin was first traded on November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 1,730,475,179 tokens. Rollbit Coin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbit.

Buying and Selling Rollbit Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 1,730,712,229.9712849. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.05979131 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $214,344.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rollbit Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rollbit Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rollbit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rollbit Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rollbit Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.