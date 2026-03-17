PARSIQ Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $183.07 Thousand (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $183.07 thousand and approximately $74.76 thousand worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73,683.85 or 1.00107219 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.reactive.network. The official website for PARSIQ is reactive.network. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @0xreactive and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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