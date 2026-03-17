Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 4.27%.The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Townsquare Media’s conference call:

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Programmatic digital advertising is accelerating: programmatic made up ~65% of digital ad revenue, grew +9% in 2025 and is pacing ~+20% in Q1 2026, while the media-partnerships business expanded from 6 to 11 partners and is expected to roughly double 2025 revenue in 2026.

programmatic made up ~65% of digital ad revenue, grew +9% in 2025 and is pacing ~+20% in Q1 2026, while the media-partnerships business expanded from 6 to 11 partners and is expected to roughly double 2025 revenue in 2026. High?margin remnant (indirect) inventory was materially impacted by AI/search declines — unique visitors fell ~45% YoY and remnant revenue dropped from ~$20M in 2024 to ~$12M in 2025, with management forecasting ~\$9M in 2026 (about a \$3M headwind).

High?margin remnant (indirect) inventory was materially impacted by AI/search declines — unique visitors fell ~45% YoY and remnant revenue dropped from ~$20M in 2024 to ~$12M in 2025, with management forecasting ~\$9M in 2026 (about a \$3M headwind). Townsquare Interactive delivered record profitability: segment profit margin reached ~33.6% with ~+17% segment profit growth driven by service/sales restructuring and AI efficiencies, though revenue is down short?term with an expected return to growth in H2 2026.

segment profit margin reached ~33.6% with ~+17% segment profit growth driven by service/sales restructuring and AI efficiencies, though revenue is down short?term with an expected return to growth in H2 2026. Broadcast revenue remains under pressure (ex?political ~?8% YoY) but management preserved ~26% broadcast segment margins and reports continued local and national market share gains per Miller Kaplan.

Broadcast revenue remains under pressure (ex?political ~?8% YoY) but management preserved ~26% broadcast segment margins and reports continued local and national market share gains per Miller Kaplan. Company met FY guidance, generated strong cash flow ( \$31M operations; \$83M before cash interest), completed a refinancing extending maturities to 2030 and repaid ~$23M of debt, while net leverage is ~5.14x and the board intends to maintain the \$0.20 quarterly dividend.

Townsquare Media Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

Townsquare Media Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.2%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is 77.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSQ. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSQ

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Erik Hellum sold 6,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $36,327.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 969,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,400,939.36. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,652 shares of company stock valued at $106,335 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the third quarter valued at $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Townsquare Media

Here are the key news stories impacting Townsquare Media this week:

About Townsquare Media

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc (NYSE: TSQ) is a diversified media and entertainment company that operates primarily in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The company owns and manages over 300 local radio stations that deliver music, news, sports and community programming to listeners. In addition to its core broadcasting business, Townsquare Media provides digital marketing solutions and advertising services through its proprietary platforms and specialized agencies, helping local businesses connect with consumers via targeted online campaigns.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Purchase, New York, Townsquare Media has grown its footprint through strategic acquisitions and the development of a broad digital portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.