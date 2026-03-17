ICONIQ Capital LLC Purchases 308,860 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,249 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 308,860 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $95,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joule Financial LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.21.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $183.22 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.25 and a 200-day moving average of $184.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 846,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,794,775.84. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,017,780 shares of company stock valued at $185,596,715. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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