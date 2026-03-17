Xai (XAI) Price Hits $0.0106 on Major Exchanges

Xai (XAI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Xai token can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xai has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Xai has a market capitalization of $17.20 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73,683.85 or 1.00107219 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Xai Profile

Xai’s launch date was January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 2,163,811,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,617,895,381 tokens. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official website is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. The Reddit community for Xai is https://reddit.com/r/xai_games/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 2,163,708,318.0692267 with 2,004,569,511.72860448 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.01072406 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $6,866,055.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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