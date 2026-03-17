Wrapped TAO (WTAO) Price Up 40.2% This Week

Wrapped TAO (WTAO) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Wrapped TAO has a total market capitalization of $14.21 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Wrapped TAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TAO token can currently be bought for approximately $276.45 or 0.00375580 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped TAO has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73,683.85 or 1.00107219 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped TAO Token Profile

Wrapped TAO launched on January 22nd, 2023. Wrapped TAO’s total supply is 104,901 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,400 tokens. Wrapped TAO’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. The official website for Wrapped TAO is taobridge.xyz.

Wrapped TAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TAO (WTAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped TAO has a current supply of 105,245.52144964. The last known price of Wrapped TAO is 284.77385678 USD and is up 2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $5,394,218.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taobridge.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

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