Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.26 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and approximately $144.52 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00013932 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000680 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,303,421,565 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 43,303,421,565.2318188 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.09849523 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 424 active market(s) with $174,224,466.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

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