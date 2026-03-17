Short Interest in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Drops By 13.8%

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 202,274 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the February 12th total of 234,734 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,336 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 65,336 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

PLDT Price Performance

NYSE:PHI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.55. 132,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,574. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PLDT has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $24.51.

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PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 13.40%.The firm had revenue of $905.99 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLDT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7977 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 667.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.48%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PLDT in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PLDT by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,697,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,741,000 after buying an additional 209,385 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 473,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 41.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 73,439 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in PLDT by 20.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 30,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PLDT by 25.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Company Profile

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Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT) is the largest integrated telecommunications provider in the Philippines, offering a comprehensive suite of fixed?line, wireless, broadband Internet, and digital solutions to residential, enterprise, and government customers. Founded in 1928, PLDT has played a pivotal role in the development of the country’s communications infrastructure, evolving from a traditional operator of long?distance telephone lines into a diversified digital services provider.

PLDT operates two main business segments: its fixed?line and broadband operations under the PLDT brand and its wireless services through subsidiary Smart Communications.

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