XPENG (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2026

XPENG Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEVGet Free Report) traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.17 and last traded at $19.2050. 6,564,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 6,724,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XPEV shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of XPENG in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPENG in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of XPENG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Macquarie Infrastructure set a $26.00 price objective on shares of XPENG and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of XPENG in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPENG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XPEV

XPENG Stock Down 4.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of -45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPENG

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of XPENG by 33.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in XPENG by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,639,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,313,000 after buying an additional 1,140,593 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in XPENG by 29.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 28,983 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in XPENG by 4.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in XPENG by 356.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,090,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,550,000 after buying an additional 1,515,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPENG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPENG Inc (NYSE: XPEV) is a China-based developer and manufacturer of smart electric vehicles. The company designs, engineers and sells battery-electric sedans and sport-utility vehicles along with related software and services. Founded in 2014, XPENG positions itself as a technology-driven automaker with a focus on vehicle connectivity, software-defined features and advanced driver assistance systems.

Product offerings center on passenger EVs spanning compact crossovers and midsize sedans, supported by in-house software platforms and over-the-air update capabilities.

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