XPENG (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

XPENG Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.17 and last traded at $19.2050. 6,564,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 6,724,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XPEV shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of XPENG in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPENG in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of XPENG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Macquarie Infrastructure set a $26.00 price objective on shares of XPENG and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of XPENG in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPENG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

Get XPENG alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XPEV

XPENG Stock Down 4.2%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPENG

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of -45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of XPENG by 33.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in XPENG by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,639,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,313,000 after buying an additional 1,140,593 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in XPENG by 29.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 28,983 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in XPENG by 4.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in XPENG by 356.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,090,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,550,000 after buying an additional 1,515,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPENG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPENG Inc (NYSE: XPEV) is a China-based developer and manufacturer of smart electric vehicles. The company designs, engineers and sells battery-electric sedans and sport-utility vehicles along with related software and services. Founded in 2014, XPENG positions itself as a technology-driven automaker with a focus on vehicle connectivity, software-defined features and advanced driver assistance systems.

Product offerings center on passenger EVs spanning compact crossovers and midsize sedans, supported by in-house software platforms and over-the-air update capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPENG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.