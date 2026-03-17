Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Shares Up 18.2% – Should You Buy?

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) shares were up 18.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 224,071 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 195,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Datametrex AI Stock Up 18.2%

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 0.40.

About Datametrex AI

(Get Free Report)

Datametrex AI Limited engages in the collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Care. It offers health security businesses, including concierge medical services, and telemedicine services; Imagine Health consisting of integrated medical centre, pharmacy, and ancillary services; physician consultation and medical professional services; and sale of prescription drugs and over-the-counter products.

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