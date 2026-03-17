Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Declares $0.80 Dividend

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 207.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

Diageo has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Diageo has a dividend payout ratio of 73.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Diageo to earn $6.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

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Diageo Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $76.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,534. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average is $92.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Diageo has a 52 week low of $75.77 and a 52 week high of $116.69.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo’s core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

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