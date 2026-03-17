NFT 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683.56 thousand and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004450 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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