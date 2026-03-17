Supremex Inc. (SXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 2nd

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Supremex Price Performance

TSE SXP opened at C$3.64 on Tuesday. Supremex has a twelve month low of C$3.50 and a twelve month high of C$4.64. The stock has a market cap of C$88.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68.

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Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. Supremex had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.38%.The firm had revenue of C$72.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Supremex will post 0.7454874 EPS for the current year.

Supremex Company Profile

Supremex Inc is engaged in manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of custom envelopes and packaging products. The company operates in two business segments that are Manufacturing and Sale of Envelopes, and the manufacturing and sale of paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Envelope segment. Its product portfolio consists of translucent envelopes, custom envelopes, stock envelopes, poly mailers, enviro-Logix flat mailers, board mailers, custom labels, affixing, repositionable notes and others.

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