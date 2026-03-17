Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.69.

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Ryan Specialty Price Performance

NYSE RYAN traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,350. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $77.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 88.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $751.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.43 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 46.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patrick G. Ryan, Jr. acquired 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 428,295 shares in the company, valued at $17,114,668.20. This trade represents a 6.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,552,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,910,000 after buying an additional 3,353,926 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,640,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,082 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 631.7% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,621,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 21.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,392,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,576,000 after purchasing an additional 765,428 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,343,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,010,000 after purchasing an additional 368,247 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc (NYSE: RYAN) is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients’ unique needs.

Ryan Specialty’s core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

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