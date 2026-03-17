Mirabella Financial Services LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 140.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.3% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Visa by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in Visa by 16.9% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Visa by 13.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

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Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $310.10 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $562.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie Infrastructure restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Evercore set a $380.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $372.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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