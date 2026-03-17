Norinchukin Bank The Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.8% of Norinchukin Bank The’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $57,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 7,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.78, for a total transaction of $1,637,614.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,721,074.12. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $2,973,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,364.70. This represents a 22.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.77.

View Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $194.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $231.32. The company has a market capitalization of $176.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.41%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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