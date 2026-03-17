JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,768 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 12th total of 4,704 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,609 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,609 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

BBMC remained flat at $108.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,267. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $77.29 and a 52 week high of $116.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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