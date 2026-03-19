KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $608.38 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $641.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Summary

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

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