J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JILL. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of J.Jill from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price objective on J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.Jill has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

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J.Jill Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $15.52 on Monday. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JILL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in J.Jill by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in J.Jill by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 11.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in J.Jill by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.Jill

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill is a women’s apparel retailer specializing in modern, versatile clothing and accessories. The company designs and markets a range of products that emphasize comfort and style, including knitwear, woven tops, pants, dresses, outerwear, jewelry, and footwear. Through its in-house design team, J.Jill focuses on creating seasonal collections that appeal to women seeking effortless, mix-and-match wardrobes.

Products are sold through a multi-channel distribution network comprising company-operated boutiques, e-commerce platforms, and catalog sales.

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