GAP (NYSE:GAP) Insider Julie Gruber Sells 74,217 Shares of Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) insider Julie Gruber sold 74,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $1,770,075.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,184.50. The trade was a 57.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GAP Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE GAP opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.29.

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GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). GAP had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. GAP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $30.00 target price on GAP and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered GAP from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GAP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.46.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of GAP by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,588,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,154,000 after acquiring an additional 180,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GAP by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of GAP by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,462,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,645,000 after purchasing an additional 121,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GAP by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,816,000 after purchasing an additional 368,191 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand’s distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world’s largest apparel companies.

Further Reading

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