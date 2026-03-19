SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of SailPoint from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of SailPoint from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.39.

Get SailPoint alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAIL

SailPoint Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:SAIL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.66. 1,464,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,272. SailPoint has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.66.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. SailPoint had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 30.87%.The business had revenue of $294.65 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.29) earnings per share. SailPoint’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SailPoint

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 11,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $228,990.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 1,057,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,344,493.88. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 30,638 shares of SailPoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $599,585.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,277,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,006,448.15. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 354,243 shares of company stock worth $6,924,823 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SailPoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SailPoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,317,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 219,375 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,144,000 after purchasing an additional 395,287 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint by 116.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,128,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SailPoint by 34.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,395,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,975,000 after buying an additional 866,889 shares during the period.

More SailPoint News

Here are the key news stories impacting SailPoint this week:

About SailPoint

(Get Free Report)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company’s flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.