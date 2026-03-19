SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.03% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of SailPoint from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of SailPoint from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.39.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SAIL
SailPoint Stock Up 1.6%
SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. SailPoint had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 30.87%.The business had revenue of $294.65 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.29) earnings per share. SailPoint’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Insider Buying and Selling at SailPoint
In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 11,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $228,990.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 1,057,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,344,493.88. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 30,638 shares of SailPoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $599,585.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,277,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,006,448.15. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 354,243 shares of company stock worth $6,924,823 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SailPoint
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SailPoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,317,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 219,375 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,144,000 after purchasing an additional 395,287 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint by 116.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,128,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SailPoint by 34.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,395,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,975,000 after buying an additional 866,889 shares during the period.
More SailPoint News
Here are the key news stories impacting SailPoint this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record ARR and accelerating SaaS growth, which support longer?term recurring revenue expansion. SailPoint Inc (SAIL) Q4 2026 Earnings Call Highlights: Record ARR and SaaS Growth Propel Future …
- Positive Sentiment: SailPoint set an ARR growth target of ~21% for 2027, signaling management confidence in demand for AI-enabled identity security. SailPoint outlines 21% ARR growth target for 2027 as AI identity adoption expands
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: EPS matched consensus ($0.08) and revenue rose ~23% YoY to $294.7M, underlining healthy SaaS mix and top?line momentum. SailPoint Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reiterated Buy/outperform ratings, arguing the FY27 guide is conservative and that the SaaS transition supports long?term margins and Rule?of?40 improvements. SailPoint: Strong ARR Momentum, Conservative 2027 Guidance, and SaaS Transition Support Buy Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird trimmed its price target (from $26 to $22) but kept an outperform rating—reduces upside expectations but preserves a constructive view. Benzinga
- Negative Sentiment: Management’s FY27 and Q1 revenue guidance disappointed investors, triggering a sharp selloff as the market punished weaker forward growth despite strong ARR metrics. SailPoint plunges on weak 2027 forecast
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage notes the company’s loss expansion (negative net margin widened) and that those margin pressures overshadowed the SaaS metrics in the market’s reaction. SailPoint (SAIL) Stock Tumbles 13% as Loss Expansion Overshadows Robust SaaS Metrics
- Negative Sentiment: Media and market commentary characterized the outlook as underwhelming, reinforcing near?term selling pressure. SailPoint Narrows 4Q Loss as Revenue Climbs; Outlook Underwhelms
- Negative Sentiment: A law firm announced an investigation into potential investor claims, adding legal/sentiment risk. SailPoint Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel…
About SailPoint
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company’s flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.
Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
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