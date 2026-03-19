Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 114.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 223,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 30,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 62,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $4,388,215.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,499.02. This represents a 74.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Storey Snell sold 39,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,799,608.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,087.50. This trade represents a 52.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 620,550 shares of company stock valued at $44,127,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Delta Air Lines

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of DAL stock opened at $63.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

See Also

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