New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,537,447,000 after buying an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after buying an additional 265,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,954,188,000 after buying an additional 5,102,589 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,894,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $224.71 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $256.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.71. The company has a market cap of $280.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.