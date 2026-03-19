MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of MTU Aero Engines to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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MTU Aero Engines Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $190.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.09. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $145.02 and a one year high of $238.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.67.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MTU Aero Engines will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

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MTU Aero Engines AG is a German aircraft engine manufacturer headquartered in Munich that develops, manufactures and services commercial and military aero engines as well as industrial gas turbines. The company’s activities span the entire engine lifecycle, from conceptual design and development through production of modules and components to aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO). MTU supplies parts and technical solutions for a broad range of jet engines and turbomachinery used by airlines, MRO providers and defense customers.

In addition to core engine development and manufacturing, MTU offers comprehensive aftermarket services including scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, spare parts distribution, repair technologies and fleet support programs.

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