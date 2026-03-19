GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Lei Wu Sells 30,000 Shares

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,200. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $1,296,300.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $1,240,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $1,301,400.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $1,263,900.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $1,293,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Lei Wu sold 40,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $1,763,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Lei Wu sold 58,090 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $2,381,109.10.

On Monday, March 2nd, Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,284,900.00.

On Friday, February 27th, Lei Wu sold 60,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $2,614,200.00.

On Thursday, February 26th, Lei Wu sold 70,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $3,169,600.00.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.24. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.51. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $362.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. GigaCloud Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised GigaCloud Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded GigaCloud Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GigaCloud Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GCT

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

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GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) is a China-based provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud computing solutions tailored for cross-border e-commerce. The company’s core offering, its Supply Chain Embedded E-commerce as a Service (SCEaaS) platform, integrates procurement, order management, warehousing, logistics and payment services into a unified cloud-based system. This end-to-end digital supply chain solution is designed to help small and medium-sized Chinese exporters efficiently connect with global buyers without the need to build and maintain their own infrastructure.

Through its modular, subscription-based SaaS model, GigaCloud enables merchants to scale operations on demand and minimize upfront capital expenditures.

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