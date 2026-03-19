JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Releases Earnings Results

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 3.63 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 61.09%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Price Performance

LON:JGGI traded down GBX 12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 549. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,834. The company has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 441.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 591. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 576.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 572.63.

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About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

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A distinctive strategy for today’s markets

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc provides the best of both worlds. The manager focuses on investing in the best ideas from across the world’s stock market, whilst the Company delivers a predictable quarterly income distribution – set at the beginning of its financial year.

Key points:

Expertise – Tapping into the local proprietary analysis of JPMorgan’s award winning and experienced global research team.

Portfolio – A global best ideas – go anywhere – portfolio, with the manager focused on identifying companies that will provide the best total returns.

Results – Provides the best of both worlds – predictable quarterly income and long-term growth from the best global ideas.

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