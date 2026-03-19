Winnebago Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the RV manufacturer on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Winnebago Industries has a payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 2.4%

WGO stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.77 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.14. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $50.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The RV manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.27%.The company had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and specialty vehicles, headquartered in Forest City, Iowa. Since its founding in 1958, the company has gained recognition for its motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel products under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands. Its portfolio also includes towable RVs, camper vans and commercial vehicles tailored for healthcare, government and mobile retail applications.

In addition to vehicle production, Winnebago Industries maintains an extensive dealer and service network across the United States and Canada, supplemented by parts distribution centers and customer support resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.