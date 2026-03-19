Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a payout ratio of 62.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Greystone Housing Impact Investors Trading Down 4.9%

Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 9.25. The stock has a market cap of $138.41 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $13.28.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $17.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.35 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on financing and preserving affordable and sustainable rental housing in the United States. As the country’s first social?impact REIT dedicated to housing, GHI aims to deliver stable, long?term cash flows to its shareholders while supporting underserved communities through strategic capital deployment.

The company originates, underwrites and manages a diversified portfolio of first?mortgage loans secured by multifamily residential properties, with an emphasis on workforce, affordable and mixed?income developments.

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