WJ Wealth Management LLC Has $703,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

WJ Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 42.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,521,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $831,979,000 after purchasing an additional 747,273 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $399,602,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.30.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at $105,407,616. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 96,147 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,875.20. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 528,970 shares of company stock valued at $177,150,321 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $315.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.06. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $414.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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