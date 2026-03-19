UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $284.00, but opened at $300.00. UCB shares last traded at $304.99, with a volume of 10,593 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UCBJF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

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UCB Price Performance

UCB Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.32.

(Get Free Report)

UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe diseases of the immune system and the central nervous system. Founded in 1928 as Union Chimique Belge, the company transitioned from chemicals into pharmaceuticals and biologics and today concentrates its efforts on specialty medicines and research-driven innovation. UCB’s work spans small molecules and biologics, with an emphasis on improving outcomes for patients with chronic and complex conditions.

Key therapeutic areas for UCB include immunology and neurology, where the company markets several well-known products and maintains an active clinical pipeline.

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