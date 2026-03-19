Mirabella Financial Services LLP Grows Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 367.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $724.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $699.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $622.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $450.13 and a 52-week high of $774.00.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.57%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.39 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 20,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.82, for a total value of $14,176,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 171,602 shares in the company, valued at $121,634,929.64. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $719.61, for a total transaction of $1,575,226.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,661.11. This represents a 93.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,431 shares of company stock valued at $21,969,404. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Argus set a $785.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $727.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $777.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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