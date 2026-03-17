Short Interest in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Increases By 18.9%

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 639,717 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the February 12th total of 537,969 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,655 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,655 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Stock Performance

ARGT stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.39. 6,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,538. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.44. The company has a market cap of $780.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.10. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $103.97.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGT. Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

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