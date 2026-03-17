BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 14,886 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the February 12th total of 12,992 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,109 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,109 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter.

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BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKEM traded up $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.55. The company had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,758. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.61. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.26 and a 12 month high of $88.61.

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.1984 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

(Get Free Report)

The BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BKEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is a passively managed fund with emerging market exposure to broad large-cap stocks, selected and weighted by market cap. BKEM was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

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