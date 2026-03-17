Maxele Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 36,073 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Maxele Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 36,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Maxele Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 79,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,414 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,326,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,410 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,227,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,715 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,568,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,113,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,740,000 after buying an additional 1,607,890 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

AGG opened at $99.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.15 and a 12-month high of $101.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.28.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

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