Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $11.65. Daikin Industries shares last traded at $12.1110, with a volume of 296,026 shares changing hands.

Daikin Industries Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Daikin Industries alerts:

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Daikin Industries had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.69%.The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,153.92 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Daikin Industries will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Daikin Industries Company Profile

Daikin Industries is a Japanese multinational manufacturer best known for its heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and related products. Headquartered in Osaka, the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control equipment for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its portfolio spans wall?mounted and packaged air conditioners, rooftop units, chillers, heat pumps, compressors, air purifiers and controls, as well as associated spare parts and aftermarket services.

In addition to finished HVAC systems, Daikin produces refrigerants and fluorochemical products used across the cooling industry, and it develops compressors and heat-exchange technologies that underpin its product lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.