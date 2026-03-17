Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,009,264 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 1,614,900 shares.The stock last traded at $175.5250 and had previously closed at $175.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Masimo in a report on Monday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Monday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.17.

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Masimo Trading Up 0.2%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,717,000 after acquiring an additional 171,876 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Masimo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,663,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,464,000 after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,330,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,061,000 after purchasing an additional 203,395 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $202,984,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Masimo by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,522,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,958,000 after purchasing an additional 102,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company specializing in noninvasive monitoring solutions. The company’s flagship technology, Masimo SET® (Signal Extraction Technology), enhances the accuracy of pulse oximetry in challenging clinical conditions. Beyond pulse oximetry, Masimo’s portfolio extends to brain function monitoring, regional oximetry, and acoustic respiration rate monitoring, serving critical, acute, and ambulatory care settings.

In addition to its core monitoring technologies, Masimo offers a range of patient cables, sensors, and connectivity platforms designed to integrate with hospital information systems and remote monitoring applications.

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