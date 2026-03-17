Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Up 7.3% – Here’s Why

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $501.62 and last traded at $501.12. Approximately 20,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 89,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $466.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DJCO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) Trading Up 7.1%

The stock has a market cap of $689.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $562.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 16.31 and a quick ratio of 16.31.

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 104.17%.The firm had revenue of $19.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.)

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) during the third quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 51.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) Company Profile

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Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ: DJCO) is a diversified media and technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company operates in two primary segments: legal publishing and software solutions. Its publishing arm produces the Los Angeles Daily Journal and the San Francisco Daily Journal, which provide daily coverage of legal news, court decisions, opinion pieces and public notices to attorneys, judges and legal professionals across California.

In addition to its flagship newspapers, Daily Journal Corp.

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