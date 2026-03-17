Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Enagas SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,141 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 2,408 shares.The stock last traded at $8.68 and had previously closed at $8.6050.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENGGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Enagas to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Enagas in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Enagas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enagas currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell”.

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Enagas Price Performance

Enagas Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

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Enagás is Spain’s primary natural gas transmission company, specializing in the development, operation and maintenance of high-pressure gas pipeline networks and regasification terminals. The company manages over 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines across the country and operates six strategic regasification plants, enabling the efficient receipt and redistribution of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports. Enagás also provides technical management and system operator services, ensuring the stability and security of the national gas grid under a regulated framework.

Founded in 1972 to coordinate Spain’s burgeoning gas infrastructure, Enagás was partially privatized and listed on the Madrid Stock Exchange in 2002, becoming a constituent of the IBEX 35 index.

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