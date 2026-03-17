Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diversified Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Diversified Energy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Diversified Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on Diversified Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Diversified Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversified Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

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Diversified Energy Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE DEC traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $14.65. 347,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.46. Diversified Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Diversified Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Diversified Energy

In other Diversified Energy news, Director Randall S. Wade sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $27,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,501,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,621,048.80. This trade represents a 21.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Energy by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Diversified Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversified Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE: DEC) is an independent oil and natural gas producer focused on the acquisition and optimization of legacy onshore assets in the United States. The company’s portfolio spans thousands of producing wells and extensive leasehold positions across core regions such as Appalachia, the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent. By targeting mature properties, Diversified Energy seeks to enhance long-term recovery through operational efficiencies and capital discipline.

The company’s business model centers on fee-based infrastructure and midstream services that provide stable and predictable cash flows.

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