B. Riley Financial Cuts The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target to $21.00

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RMR. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

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The RMR Group Stock Up 0.2%

The RMR Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,080. The company has a market cap of $524.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The RMR Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,073 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group, Inc (NASDAQ: RMR) is a publicly traded asset management company that specializes in providing comprehensive real estate and investment management services to both public and private entities. Acting as an external manager, RMR offers a range of services encompassing property management, asset management, fund administration, accounting, investor relations and compliance oversight. Its client base includes real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies (REOCs), closed-end real estate funds and institutional investors.

Founded in 1986, RMR Group has built a business model centered on recurring fee revenue generated through long-term service agreements with its managed entities.

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