Insider Selling: ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Insider Sells 291,149 Shares of Stock

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) insider Jonny Mason sold 291,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 234, for a total transaction of £681,288.66.

ConvaTec Group Trading Up 0.2%

CTEC traded up GBX 0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 234.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,093,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,272,850. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 236.71. ConvaTec Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 209.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 311.20.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 315 price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 330 to GBX 340 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 319.

About ConvaTec Group

(Get Free Report)

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns. It also provides ostomy care solutions, including devices, accessories, and services for people with a stoma resulting from colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and bladder cancer.

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