BAE Systems (LON:BA) Insider Buys £138.96 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Charles Woodburn acquired 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,316 per share, for a total transaction of £138.96.

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, February 16th, Charles Woodburn acquired 8 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,028 per share, with a total value of £162.24.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

LON:BA traded up GBX 15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,322. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,962,886 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,058.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,905.59. The stock has a market cap of £71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BAE Systems plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,012.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,415.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAE Systems ( LON:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported GBX 75.20 EPS for the quarter. BAE Systems had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Analysts anticipate that BAE Systems plc will post 73.537927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 2,000 to GBX 2,300 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BAE Systems to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,060 to GBX 2,120 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,208.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

About BAE Systems

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

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