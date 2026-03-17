Gambling.com Group (GAMB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ: GAMB) recently:

3/13/2026 – Gambling.com Group had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2026 – Gambling.com Group had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2026 – Gambling.com Group had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – Gambling.com Group had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – Gambling.com Group was given a new $7.50 price target by Glj Research.

1/22/2026 – Gambling.com Group had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – Gambling.com Group had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gambling.com Group is a digital performance marketing company specializing in the online gambling industry. Through a diversified portfolio of affiliate websites, the company generates leads and traffic for operators in segments such as sports betting, online casino, poker, bingo and daily fantasy sports. Its platforms offer in-depth reviews, expert guides, comparison tools and editorial content designed to help players make informed choices and drive conversions for partner brands.

The group’s service offerings include search engine optimization, pay-per-click campaigns, display advertising, email marketing and social media management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gamblingcom Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamblingcom Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.