REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

REalloys Inc (NASDAQ:ALOY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 657,884 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 593,355 shares.The stock last traded at $12.7090 and had previously closed at $11.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of REalloys in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised REalloys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, REalloys has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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REalloys Trading Up 17.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $751.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67.

REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. REalloys had a negative net margin of 182.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.75%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of REalloys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOY. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REalloys during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in REalloys in the second quarter worth $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in REalloys in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in REalloys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in REalloys in the fourth quarter valued at $741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About REalloys

(Get Free Report)

REalloys Inc operates as a rare earth metals and permanent magnet company in North America. The company produces rare earth metals, such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium, samarium, gadolinium, yttrium, and scandium; and magnets, such as NdFeB Magnets, SmFe12 Magnets, and MnBi Magnets. The company was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Euclid, Ohio.

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