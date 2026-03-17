Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX) Trading 6.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.39. Approximately 69,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 239,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Telix Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telix Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

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Telix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76.

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telix Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Telix Pharmaceuticals by 117.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals

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Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of molecularly targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Leveraging expertise in radiochemistry, nuclear medicine and oncology, Telix aims to address unmet clinical needs across a range of tumor types by pairing diagnostic imaging agents with therapeutic radionuclides.

The company’s pipeline spans both imaging and therapeutic candidates.

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